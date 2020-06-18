Nico F. Hartzheim, 50, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Gerald R. Palmer, 80, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Donald Joseph Phelps, 69, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Esther Sigmund, 85, Elkhorn, died Monday at Ridgestone Terrace, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn.