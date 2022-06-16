Monica Ford, 65, Beloit, died Thursday, June 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kenneth Harris, 64, Evansville, died Friday, June 10, at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at JC Builders, Janesville.
Joyce S (Martin) Quirk, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Paul Schmidt, 80, Evansville, died Tuesday, June 14, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
James T. “Jim” Toberman, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, June 16, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Chrystal Marie Wendt, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 15, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
