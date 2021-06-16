Joseph J. Bores, 79, Delavan, died Tuesday, June 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Lisa B. (Busse) Condon, 82, Edgerton, died Tuesday, June 15, in McHenry, Illinois. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday , June 19, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services June 19 at the funeral home.
Dock C. Kendricks Jr., 69, Janesville, died Friday, June 11, in Stoughton. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary E. Langan, 57, Janesville, died Monday, June 14, in Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Donna Jean (Kauffman) Torine, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, June 12, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services June 22 at the funeral home.
George Weatherall, 71, Beloit, died Saturday, June 12, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 21 at the funeral home.
Phyllis J. Whaples, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday, June 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.