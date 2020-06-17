Gerald R. Griffith, 88, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Jonathan R. Snell, 26, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Joan M. Waier, 84, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.