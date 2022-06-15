George M. Barlass, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arthur D. “Doug” Brock, 74, Delavan, died Wednesday, June 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Brian G. Novy, 53, Beloit, died Thursday, June 9, at University Hospital, Madison. No services are planned. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Cathryn L. “Kaye” Ochsner, 91, Albany, died Sunday, June 12, at Albany Oaks Assisted Living, Albany. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albany. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Dolores Podewils, 103, Janesville, died Monday, June 13, at The Bay at Beloit, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 20 at the funeral home.
Paul Schmidt, 80, Evansville, died Tuesday, June 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
