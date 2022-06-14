Robert J. Gile, 67, Janesville, died Friday, June 10, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald Nelson, 83, Edgerton, died June 3 at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at noon Saturday June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 25 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Marian M. Treinen, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, June 12, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eileen M. (Jaques) Ward, 92, Lake Geneva, formerly Delavan, died Tuesday, June 14, at Golden Years Senior Center, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Willie Echoles Williams, 74, Beloit, died Monday, June 13, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, June 24, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
