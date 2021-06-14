Drevian Allen Sr., 25, Beloit, died June 7 in Beloit. Services will be at noon Friday, June 18, at Beloit Life Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Jerrolyn Anne Heimbecker, 72, Milton, died Saturday, June 12, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday June 17, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services June 17 at the funeral home.
Mary Lou Kimpel, 82, Fort Atkinson, died Friday, June 11, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dorothy J. "Dottie" Newton, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, June 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at First Congregational Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services June 16 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marjorie Ostic, 75, Janesville, died Sunday, June 13, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Monday June 21, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Harold Peters, 73, Beloit, died Sunday, June 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Rosemary K. Romenesko, 93, Walworth, died Friday, June 11, at home. Private ervices will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.