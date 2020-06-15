Darrell H. Block, 89, Janesville died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ardyth Elaine “Herman” Halverson, 85, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Cleo Marie Harju, 82, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Ronald P. Koebler, 77, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mabel Phillips, 84, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ursula Puerling, 74, Whitewater, died June 8 at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eric Rebman, 46, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Robert Roherty Jr., 60, Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen Snyder, 75, Milton, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.