Michael K. Gunn, 68, Janesville, died Sunday, June 12, at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services June 16 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel L. Jenkins, 66, Elkhorn, died Nov. 25 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Judy L. Konkel, 64, Janesville, died Friday, June 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
The Rev. James A. Rivers, 83, Janesville, died Saturday, June 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 25 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary R. Strand, 66, Janesville, died Sunday, June 12, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Willie E. Williams, 74, Beloit, died Monday, June 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.