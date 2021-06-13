Lucille T. (Baumeister) Albrecht, 75, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, June 9, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
James Matchette, 64, Milton, died Wednesday, June 9, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dr. Mark W. Irgens, 69, Edgerton, died Saturday, June 12, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Patricia A. Kaiser, 65, Delavan, died Saturday, June 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Harlin Wayne Miller, 86, Evansville, died Thursday, June 10, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
David S. Reyher, 69, Delavan, died Feb. 10 at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Harvestpoint Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services June 19 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
George Weatherall, 71, Beloit, died Saturday, June 12, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.