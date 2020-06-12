Justin Carl Erickson, 43, Milton, died May 30 in the town of Bradford. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Elaine M. Ingold, 88, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara J. Mulloy, 87, Elkhorn, formerly of Lake Geneva, died May 26 at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Orville Lee Sordahl, 75, Stoughton, died Wednesday at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Marian I. Weiss, 91, Turtle Lake, died Wednesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.