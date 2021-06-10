Drevian T. "Bishop" Allen Sr., 25, Beloit, died Monday, June 7, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alan "Al" Cashore, 77, Jefferson, died May 26 at home. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, June 19, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 19 at the funeral home.
Jared M. Graf, 38, Clinton, died Tuesday, June 8, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Nancy K. Gunn, 74, Beloit, died Wednesday, June 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Roy A. Hollenberger, 87, Edgerton, died Tuesday, June 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the funeral home.
Allen Joseph Johnson, 39, Whitewater, died Friday, June 4, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shirley Ilene Maier, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, June 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services June 15 at the mausoleum. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William L. McClintock, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert C. Prochazka, 63, Janesville, died Thursday, June 10, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Schuyler Ernest "SkyGuy" Ripp, 34, Janesville, died May 31, in the town of Porter. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Joseph S. Usher Sr., 37, Milton, died Sunday, June 6, in Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Major Dale H. Wright, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 9, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall, town of Dover. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.