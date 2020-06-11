Thomas W. Cornelius, 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rafael Rodriguez Sr., 62, South Beloit, Illinois, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at noon Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
David Urrutia, 43, Beloit, died Monday at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.