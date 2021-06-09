Constance Elizabeth "Connie" Dalton, 91, Delavan, died Saturday, June 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. Benedict 's Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 14 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Jerrold A. Hein, 74, Janesville, died Thursday, June 3, at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Francis E McCumber, 94, Janesville, died Tuesday, June 8, at home. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services June 13 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Howard Harold Woods, 91, Lake Geneva, died March 10 at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.