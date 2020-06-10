Verlin Duane “Pete” Ewing, 87, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
