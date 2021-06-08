Marilyn G. (Gloss) Bielski, 90, Lake Geneva, died December 6, 2020, Arbor Village. A mass will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Francis Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is assisting.
Michael A Jeffords, 78, of Janesville, died June 2, 2021, at the Madison VA Hospital. Services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 p.m. June 9th until the time of services at the funeral home.
Harry E. Larsen, 96, Delavan, died May 12, 2020, at home. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Mary M. Turley, 74, Delavan, died June 7, 2021, Delavan Health Services. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Darlene Ruth (Benway) Jackson, 89, Janesville, died June 7, 2021, Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Darlene R. Jackson, age 89, of Janesville, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Agrace Center in Janesville. Services pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Ross L. Jacobson, 72, of Janesville, died June 7, 2021, at home. Services are at 1 p.m Saturday, June 12th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday June 11th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and at church June 12th from noon to 1 p.m.