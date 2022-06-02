Mary Frances Wallace, 82, Beloit, died May 26, 2022, in Beloit. Visitation is Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street in Beloit. Family and friends will then process to New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Avenue in Beloit for the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Willie LeRoy Adams, 78, of Beloit, died May 28, 2022, in Beloit. Services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Wesley CME Church, 1760 Shore Drive, Beloit, Wisconsin. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Richard A. Hargrove, 59, Edgerton, died May 28, 2022, at home. Visitation on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home with service to follow at 4:00 PM and then a continued celebration at Sidelines Sports Pub & Grill after the service.
Kenneth A. Crawley, 74, Beloit, died June 1, 2022, at The Bay at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Sherrie Lynn Nordberg, 58, Janesville, died June 1, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
