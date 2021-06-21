John P. Baun, 56, Delavan, died June 20, 2021, at home. No Services have been planned. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Richard Earl Clarke, 87, Milton, died June 18, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.. There will be no services at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph A. Diderrich, 35, of Janesville, died June 20, 2021, at home. An open house gathering will be held from 10AM until 12PM on Saturday at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.