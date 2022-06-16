Paul Schmidt, 80, Evansville, died June 14, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday June 24, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kenneth Harris, 64, Evansville, died June 10, 2022, At home. Evansville - Kenneth Harris died on June 10, 2022 while at his home. Memorial services will be be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 1PM to 4 PM at JC Builders Building, 633 South Franklin St. in Janesville WI.
Chrystal Marie Wendt, 64, of Janesville, died June 15, 2022, at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 3PM until 5PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Monica Ford, 65, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Joyce S (Martin) Quirk, 86, of Janesville, died June 15, 2022, at Agrace Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2,2022 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to the time of services on July 2nd at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James T. "Jim" Toberman, 80, Janesville, died June 16, 2022, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family.
