Willie E. Williams, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 13, 2022, at his home. Services are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Daniel L. Jenkins, 66, of Elkhorn, died November 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. A visitation will be held at 3PM on JUNE 24, 2022 (Friday); with a time of sharing at 4PM to follow at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Mary R. Strand, 66, Janesville, died June 12, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Michael K. Gunn, 68, Janesville, died June 12, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville, where visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Judy L. Konkel, 64, Janesville, died June 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Rev. James A. Rivers, 83, of Janesville, died June 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on June 25, 2022 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with visitation from 9AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
