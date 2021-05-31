Phyllis O. English, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, May 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mark L. Fladhammer, 52, Janesville, died Friday, May 28, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 4 at the church.
Martin "Mickey" Fritzinger, 57, Janesville, died Friday, May 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday June 3, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Carol Ann Grube, 72, Walworth, died May 23 in Walworth. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Linn Presbyterian Church, town of Linn. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Douglas R. "Doug" Hansen, 72, Marquette, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 26, at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Bass Creek Golf Club, Footville. Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral & Cremation Services, Marquette, Michigan, is assisting the family.
Luis M. Ochoa, 57, Delavan, died Friday, May 28, at home. Private services will be held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.