Delores A. Crook, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Barbara McCulloch, 87, formerly of Janesville and Milton, died Wednesday at Grace Assisted Living, Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are pending. Summers Funeral Home, Boise, Idaho, is assisting the family.

Ronald Roy Petterson, 84, Evansville, died Thursday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Mary Elizabeth Wright, 100, Janesville and Footville, died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Manor Chapel, Footville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.