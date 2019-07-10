Priscilla M. Baerbock, 69, Lake Geneva, died Monday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Friday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Donald W. Mayhew, 92, of Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Anna M. Reinsbach, 103, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace HospiceCare, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 20 at the funeral home.

Lorraine B. Willett, 97, Milton, died Monday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.