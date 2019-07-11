Edward J. Cygan Sr., 87, Williams Bay, died Tuesday at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.

August John Hartlaub, 6, Pikeville, North Carolina, died Sunday at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. Memorial services will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Richard A. Klementz, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Allen C. Lehman, 82, Walworth, died May 10 at home. Private services will be held at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Barb E. Nehls, 59, Evansville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Suzanne E. Rasmussen, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Richard E. “Dick” Rood, 83, Janesville, died July 3 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.