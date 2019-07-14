Robert D. Boschi, 90, of Mesa, Arizona, died Thursday at Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mesa, Arizona. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 620 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

James L. “Jamie” Neumann, 57, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. today in the Town of Rock Cemetery, Afton. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting his family.