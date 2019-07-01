Mary E. Hove, 90, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Private services will be Wednesday at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Richard A. Murray, 86, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services July 12 at the funeral home.

Marian H. Olin, 69, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

James L. Tracy, 70, Clinton, died Sunday at Autumn Lake Health Care, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.