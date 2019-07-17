Karl M. Black, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at Caring Hands, Brodhead. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Michael Williams Landers, 64, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Lions Club Field House, Williams Bay. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Beatrice Louise (Koch) Plucinski-Schlorb, 86, Port Edwards, formerly of Whitewater, died Sunday at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards. Services will be at noon Friday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Bonny J. Zerr, 66, Brodhead, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.