Dennis M. Borgwardt, 68, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Rebecca “Becky” Stevenson, 54, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Frances Virginia Williams, 79, Brodhead, died Tuesday at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.