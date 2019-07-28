William J. Byrne, 79, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. to the time of services Thursday at the church.

Helen F. Dickerson, 86, Sharon, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Triune Lutheran Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

David L. Hudson, 71, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.