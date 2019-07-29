Nancy Lee Gallun, 84, died Friday in Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Irene Liszewski, 96, Janesville, died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

LeRoy E. Punzel, 69, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.