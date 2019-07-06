Kelli L. Bauer, 53, Milton, died Thursday at home. Memorial services will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Robert D. “Dan” Oberbruner, 69, rural Ontario, formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday at Tomah V.A. Medical Center, Tomah. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 13 at the church.