Lois A. Allen, 82, Janesville, died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Gail L. Bogin, 65, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Barbara W. Ozburn, 82, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Florence “Flo” Ann Senn, 77, Evansville, died Saturday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, town of Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Gerald J. “Jerry” Staller, 74, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 5, at the funeral home.