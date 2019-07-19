Ross Arlen Christopher, 65, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Masen R. Crotty, 20, Milton, died Tuesday in the town of Milton. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Concourse Hotel, Madison. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Edna J. Faust, 85, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Thomas L. Garland, 57, Beloit, died Wednesday at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ross Hermanson, 68, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. Compassion Cremation Service, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Debra Ann Marzahl, 61, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Sue M. Schmaling, 61, Delavan, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

David E. Tracy, 81, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.