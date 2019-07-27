Mildred J. Bowman, 95, Delavan, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 4 at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Seth Connor Stricklin, 23, Janesville, died July 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville.

Robert F. Tallent, 82, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Mary Ann C. Thompson, 81, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.