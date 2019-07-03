Jean V. Jarosz, 78, Delavan, died Tuesday at Ridgestone Retirement Home, Walworth. Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is serving the family.
Jul 3
Jul 3
Jul 3
Jul 3
Jul 3
