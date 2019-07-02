Ronald K. Anderson, 79, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Timothy T. Fett, 58, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Barbara J. Frost, 79, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Aurora Hospital, Summit. Services are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is serving the family.

Doris L. Marcks, 87, Edgerton, formerly Janesville, died Saturday at home. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Virginia M. Oakley, 96, Fort Atkinson, died Friday at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Walter H. Ringhand, 100, Monroe, died Saturday at Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Kimberly J. Schnack, 61, South Beloit, Illinois, died Monday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.