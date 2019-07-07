Kimberly Rae Hofer, 48, Dubuque, Iowa, died June 30 at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family

Walter James “Walt” Walker, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Robert Henry Williams, 81, Janesville, died Wednesday at Arbor View, Burlington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 27 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.