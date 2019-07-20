Glenn Heller, 97, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Deborah I. Jasinski, 57, Clinton, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
John H. Runde, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
Janice M. Torzeski, 81, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.