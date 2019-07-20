Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.