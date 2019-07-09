Thomas P. Nelson, 83, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington. Services will be at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Joan E. Schulte, 80, Edgerton, died Sunday at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.