Thomas M. Anderson Sr., 78, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Violet Lois Casper, 91, Janesville, died Saturday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jeannette C. Dobbs, 80, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Lois C. Kerl, 74, Orfordville, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at noon Thursday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Anne T. Michuda, 96, Lake Geneva, died July 23 in Jupiter, Florida. Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.