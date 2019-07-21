Kristina L. Croake, 51, Litchfield Park, Arizona, formerly Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Anna Marie Cygan, 86, Williams Bay, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Lake Geneva. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Nancy Ann Deily, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Vincent F. “Vince” Genatempo, 98, Elkhorn, died Friday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.

Charles D. Wendorf, 62, Racine, formerly of Darien, died Friday in Racine. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Richmond Cemetery. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.