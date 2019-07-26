Dianne Marie Arner, 80, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Lee Blackman, 82, Delavan, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Daniel R. Hornik, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.