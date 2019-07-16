Cole N. Ansier, 35, Chicago, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday in Chicago. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Marshall “Marty” F. Guelker, 86, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 26 at the funeral home.

Esther M. Puhl, 96, formerly of Elkhorn, died Monday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at noon Saturday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Caryl L. Swanson, 92, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Saturday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.