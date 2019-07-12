Jerome Patrick “Pat” Flynn III, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Allen C. Lehman, 82, Walworth, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Anne C. Nelson, 81, Janesville, died Wednesday at New Perspective Senior Living, Sun Prairie. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.