Garth Landquist Chambers Sr., 76, Lake Geneva, died June 17 in Chicago. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James W. Hudson, 76, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, July 7, at The Gardens of RidgeStone Terrace, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
William P. "Bill" Jezo, 68, Janesville, died June 30 at Rock Haven, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 20 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alan Evans Kemp, 66, Janesville, died June 6 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Stateline Cremations, Loves Park, Illinois, assisted the family.
Marilyn Jean (Simonson) Klassy, 83, Orfordville, died Wednesday, July 7, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 14 at the church.
Barbara J. Kronquist, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 7, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Justin W. Rogers, 41, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 7, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Steven E. Walkowicz, 51, Lake Geneva, died Friday, July 2, at home. No services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.