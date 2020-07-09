David R. Brosky, 30, Janesville, died Monday, July 6, at home. Services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Gerald L. Newcomb, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, July 5, at home. Private family services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Maxine M. Quisberg, 86, Edgerton, died Tuesday, July 7, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services July 11 at the funeral home.
Bess Stewart, 89, Orfordville, died Monday, July 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Catherine Wisowaty, 71, Walworth, died Wednesday, July 8, at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.