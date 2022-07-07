Roger C. Baker, 78, Sharon, died Wednesday, July 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 12 at the funeral home.
Carol Horton, 80, Edgerton, died Monday, July 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
John P. Love, 58, Edgerton, died May 19 at home. Celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, July 10, at Lamar Park, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Grace L. Miller, 96, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 6, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 12 at the funeral home.
Ellen Ann Ryan, 94, Madison, died June 28 at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 18 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
George L. Snyder, 36, Janesville, died Sunday, July 3, in Janesville. Private services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family
Edward A. Strzyzykowski Jr., 36, Janesville, died Sunday, July 3, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard K. “Dick” Towns, 90, Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 6, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Fulton Congregational Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 18 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
