John Henning, 54, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 7, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 14 at the church.
Mary E. Sarbacker, 75, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting her family.