Susan Elaine Gospodarek, 59, Milton, died June 25 in Evansville. Services will be at noon Saturday July 10, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 10 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Waltraud I. Hanks, 84, Delavan, died Monday, July 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Marian E. Longman, 101, Janesville, died Monday, July 5, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, town of Bradford. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services July 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terry Scott Schachtschneider, 72, Edgerton, died Sunday, July 4, at home. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Monday July 12, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services July 12 at the funeral home.
Dustin Cole Teubert, 40, Janesville, died Saturday, July 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.