Judith Dietsch, 74, Beloit, died Monday, June 15, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 8 at the funeral home.
Annie Lee Evans, 89, Beloit, died Thursday, July 2, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at noon Friday, July 10, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, and from 9 to 11 a.m. July 10 at the funeral home.
Robert A. Gosda, 96, Janesville, died Sunday, July 5, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ricky A. Humphrey, 60, Lake Como, died Thursday, July 2, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services July 9 at the funeral home. There will be a limit of 50 people at a time in the funeral home during visitation and services.
Joseph R. Jedlicka, 85, Delavan, died Saturday, July 4, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services July 13 at the church. There will be a limit of 45 people at a time in the church during visitation and services.
Gordon Jorgensen, 97, Janesville, died Saturday, July 4, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michele Lindemann, 74, Evansville, died Thursday, July 2, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John McDougal, 84, Roscoe, Illinois, died Monday, July 6, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William Miller, 62, Edgerton, died Sunday, July 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Shepherd, 95, Janesville, died Sunday, July 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Louise M. Teeter, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, July 5, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Fannie Bell Webb, 100, Beloit, died Thursday, July 2, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at noon Thursday, July 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 9 at the funeral home.